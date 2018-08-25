GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 28th

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $18.75 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,837.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $685,094,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 2,250 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GrafTech International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

