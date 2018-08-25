Grafton Group (GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 960

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 960 ($12.27) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 805 ($10.29) to GBX 810 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 850 ($10.87).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.82) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 641.77 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

