Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.4% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of LOPE opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $123.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 22.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

