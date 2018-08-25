Gretchen W. Mcclain Sells 1,985 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gretchen W. Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,783,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $17,597,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $6,435,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,881.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.