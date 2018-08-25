Gretchen W. Mcclain Sells 7,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gretchen W. Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $99,309.55.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 301,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

