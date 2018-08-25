GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 3,125 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 799,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,272. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,891,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,102,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

