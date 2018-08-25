GrubHub Inc (GRUB) SVP Sells $212,392.47 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $212,392.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,133.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $51,590.80.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $150,740.82.

On Friday, July 20th, Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $187,275.06.

On Monday, July 2nd, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $127,287.30.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $115,005.80.

On Friday, June 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $134,768.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,642 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $178,518.24.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in GrubHub by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $4,508,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $822,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

