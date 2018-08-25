GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 59,376 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 349,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:BX opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.56%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,677 shares of company stock worth $28,726,044. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

