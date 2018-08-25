GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in BEST Inc (BSTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 226,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BEST by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,698,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 768,989 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in BEST by 75.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,581,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BEST by 97.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,565 shares during the last quarter. WIM Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,193,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in BEST by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 512,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTI stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. BEST Inc has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. analysts expect that BEST Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

