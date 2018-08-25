GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GTT Communications by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 209,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GTT Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,279,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $57.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

GTT Communications stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, Director Theodore B. Smith III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,745,963.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 426,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,399,842.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626,761 shares of company stock worth $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares worth $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

