Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for TJX Companies (TJX)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note released on Tuesday.

“We increase our top/bottom-line estimates in ’18/’19 and raise our PT to $122 (from $110). We are BUY-rated as we believe TJX remains a leader in the attractive off-price space. We are increasing our price target to $122 from $110. Despite a ~39% increase in shares year to date (vs. the XRT +16%), we believe valuation is attractive at these levels, trading at a ~7% premium to TJX’s three-year historical average of ~18.5x (FY2 basis). We believe 1) the continued strength at TJX’s largest division, Marmaxx, 2) our expectations for continued market share gains in the U.S. and abroad, 3) shareholder returns, and 4) global white space opportunity, all warrant a P/E multiple above TJX’s peak multiple over the past three years (~21x; FY2).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $108.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.