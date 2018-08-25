Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Guidewire Software worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 737,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 725,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $7,646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $36,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,500.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $1,742,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,842 shares of company stock worth $5,094,288 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $99.38 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

