Halma’s (HLMA) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,580 ($20.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,410 ($18.02) to GBX 1,570 ($20.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,333.18 ($17.04).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.29) on Thursday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 956.50 ($12.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,341 ($17.14).

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,373 ($17.55), for a total transaction of £71,313.62 ($91,158.92). Also, insider Jennifer Ward sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,404 ($17.95), for a total value of £106,086.24 ($135,608.13).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

