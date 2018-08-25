Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Societe Generale set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.13 ($127.42).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €115.30 ($131.02) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.