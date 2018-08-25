Hansteen’s (HSTN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 136 ($1.74).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 108 ($1.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hansteen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 122.33 ($1.56).

LON HSTN opened at GBX 101.90 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.90 ($1.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

