HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HarborOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6186565893296 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 35,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $640.06 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.09.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.