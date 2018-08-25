HC Wainwright Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.81. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,986. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

