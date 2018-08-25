Head to Head Analysis: Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) versus Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: WGP) and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Western Gas Equity Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.27 $177.97 million N/A N/A Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 3.48 $376.60 million $1.72 20.76

Western Gas Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Midstream Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Midstream Partners 59.40% 10.01% 8.61% Western Gas Equity Partners 17.52% 9.42% 4.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rice Midstream Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Midstream Partners 0 9 3 0 2.25 Western Gas Equity Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rice Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Western Gas Equity Partners has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Western Gas Equity Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Western Gas Equity Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities, as well as to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania; and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Management LLC serves as the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

