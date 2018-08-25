Head-To-Head Analysis: Yamana Gold (AUY) & Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: WPM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 3 8 0 2.73 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.68%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.47 -$194.40 million $0.08 35.00 Wheaton Precious Metals $843.22 million 9.54 $57.70 million $0.63 28.78

Wheaton Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yamana Gold. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold -15.63% 3.49% 1.77% Wheaton Precious Metals 36.76% 5.80% 4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Yamana Gold on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

