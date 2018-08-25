Head-To-Head Contrast: Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 2.03 $1.69 billion N/A N/A Collegium Pharmaceutical $28.48 million 19.50 -$74.86 million ($2.47) -6.77

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Collegium Pharmaceutical does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.37%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.69% 10.04% 4.84% Collegium Pharmaceutical -39.10% -61.82% -14.20%

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others. The company is also involved in clinical diagnostics, chemical products, and other businesses. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a research collaboration with Shattuck Labs, Inc. to explore and develop checkpoint fusion proteins that have the potential to become immunotherapies; and a collaboration alliance with Stanford University. It also has collaboration agreements with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. to jointly fund and co-develop various novel biologic therapies in unmet disease areas; AstraZeneca PLC to develop and commercialize MEDI1341, an alpha synuclein antibody for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. for the research and development of cancer immunotherapy; HitGen Ltd for the DNA-encoded library based drug discovery research; Montreal Neurological Institute to discover and develop treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Denali Therapeutics to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; Fujifilm to develop regenerative medicine product for heart patients; and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to discover, develop, and commercialize nucleic acid therapies for disorders of CNS, as well as Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative. In addition, the company has a licensing agreement with Fimecs, Inc. for the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies; and a clinical collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics to evaluate the combination of NKTR-214 and TAK-659. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving. The company offers Xtampza, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone for opioid medication. It is also developing Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. In addition, the company offers Nucynta ER, an extended release formulation of tapentadol for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long term opioid treatment, such as neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in adults; and Nucynta IR, an immediate release formulation of tapentadol that is indicated for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. Further, it is developing COL-195, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; and COL-171, a proprietary preclinical DETERx extended-release, abuse-deterrent methylphenidate formulation for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as COL-196, a morphine formulation. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.