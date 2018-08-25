Head-To-Head Review: BankFinancial (BFIN) & Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ: WNEB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 19.06% 7.72% 0.95% Western New England Bancorp 14.08% 6.48% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BankFinancial and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

BankFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.50 $9.00 million $0.63 25.62 Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.91 $12.32 million $0.50 21.70

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Western New England Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loans comprising business installment loans, vehicle and equipment financing, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans to finance the purchase of apartment buildings, business properties, and multi-family investment properties; construction loans to the developers of commercial and residential properties; residential real estate loans and originations; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides complementary commercial products and services consisting of commercial deposit accounts, cash management services, Internet banking, sweep accounts, ATM network, and night deposit services; and invests in government-sponsored enterprise debt securities and municipal bonds. It operates a network of 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Westfield, Massachusetts, Granby and Enfield, and Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

