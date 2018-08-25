Head-To-Head Review: Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: DKL) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

69.9% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Buckeye Partners and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners 2 10 1 0 1.92 Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50

Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Given Buckeye Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.49 $478.80 million $3.32 11.12 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.51 $69.40 million $2.09 15.67

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners 11.19% 9.12% 4.39% Delek Logistics Partners 13.22% -103.52% 14.92%

Dividends

Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Buckeye Partners beats Delek Logistics Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.