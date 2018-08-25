Head to Head Review: Horace Mann Educators (HMN) vs. Kemper (KMPR)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: KMPR) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.62 $169.45 million $1.74 26.61 Kemper $2.72 billion 1.89 $120.90 million $1.64 48.60

Horace Mann Educators has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kemper 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Kemper.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 14.89% 5.90% 0.75% Kemper 6.24% 7.80% 1.91%

Summary

Kemper beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

