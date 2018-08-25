Head to Head Survey: Simulations Plus (SLP) vs. Altaba (AABA)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: AABA) and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Altaba shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Altaba shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Altaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87% Altaba N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Altaba does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Altaba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 14.78 $5.78 million $0.34 60.44 Altaba $5.17 billion 10.67 -$214.32 million N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altaba.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Simulations Plus and Altaba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Altaba 0 2 4 0 2.67

Altaba has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Altaba’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altaba is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altaba has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Altaba on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

