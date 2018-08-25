Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $47,207.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $297,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $41.21. 296,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,035. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

