Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,041. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,315,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,629 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,154,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 669,670 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after acquiring an additional 542,327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 296,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,035. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.