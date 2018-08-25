Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,314,000 after acquiring an additional 625,147 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,763,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,452 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $189,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,938,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,631,000 after acquiring an additional 251,499 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

