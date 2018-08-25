HealthStream (HSTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut HealthStream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $31.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

