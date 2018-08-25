Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Heat Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 438.06%.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

HTBX stock remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,597. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

