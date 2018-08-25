HEAT (HEAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $337.00

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $337.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00266352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149223 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019628 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032123 BTC.

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 35,934,380 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

