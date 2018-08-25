Hedge (HDG) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Hedge has a market cap of $1.99 million and $647.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedge has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00264306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00149346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032046 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hedge Profile

Hedge was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

