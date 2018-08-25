Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BOOT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 280.50 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,258. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.53).

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £21,545.94 ($27,541.79). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,581.49).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

