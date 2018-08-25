Henry Kim Buys 2,000 Shares of “Pacific City Financial Corporation” (PCB) Stock

“Pacific City Financial Corporation” (NYSE:PCB) CEO Henry Kim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of “Pacific City Financial Corporation” stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.75. 24,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,786. “Pacific City Financial Corporation” has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.77.

“Pacific City Financial Corporation” (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

“Pacific City Financial Corporation” Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

