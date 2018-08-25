Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 188,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

