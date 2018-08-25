Herman Miller (MLHR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

Headlines about Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Herman Miller earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8869410091505 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on MLHR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 53,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,044,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $692,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,807 shares of company stock worth $10,258,904. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.