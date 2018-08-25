Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0629

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Hero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Hero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00151814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036260 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hero

Hero’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hero is herotoken.io. The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio.

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.