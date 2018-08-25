Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $10,399,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,479,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,498.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock valued at $71,507,782. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

