Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6189746273626 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

