HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 745,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 501.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 48,159 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 101.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

