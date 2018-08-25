Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Lowered by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.94.

Shares of HON opened at $157.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

