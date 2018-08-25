Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.18

News articles about Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hooker Furniture earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4683384823901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,044. The stock has a market cap of $561.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $142.89 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOFT shares. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 7,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $374,966.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $52,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $604,697. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

