HOQU Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and HitBTC. HOQU has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $282,671.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 285,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

