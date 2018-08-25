Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) VP Sells $92,200.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 54,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,066. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

