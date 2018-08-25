Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 422 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

HSW opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 425 ($5.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.