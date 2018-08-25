Houlihan Lokey Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

HLI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.85 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $682,383.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,383.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 41,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,979,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553,708 shares of company stock valued at $173,934,011. Corporate insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

