HP (HPQ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Maxim Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

“July quarter results driven by ongoing PC share gains. October quarter guidance in-line, lowering FY19 EPS estimate given risk heading into guidance at SAM on October 3rd. Continue to eye the massive option value of 3D printing. Raising 12-month price target to $29, form $28, as we index PT basis to FY19; reiterate Buy rating.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get HP alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on HP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. HP has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 16.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 153,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 68,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.