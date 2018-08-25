HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.22% of HP worth $80,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in HP by 5.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 35.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 127,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

HPQ stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

