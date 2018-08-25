HSBC (HSBC) versus Provident Financial (PROV) Critical Review

HSBC (NASDAQ: PROV) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 3.30% 4.91% 0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.82 billion 3.32 $9.77 billion N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.08 $2.13 million $0.70 25.73

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HSBC and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 1 8 4 0 2.23 Provident Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 79.78%. Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than HSBC.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds, as well as trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

