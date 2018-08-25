Humana Inc (HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $3.92. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $18.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.56.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.44. 292,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,390. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Humana has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $332.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 24,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.99, for a total value of $7,399,450.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock worth $33,185,697. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

