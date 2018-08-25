HunterCoin (HUC) Price Reaches $0.0411 on Top Exchanges

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HunterCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. HunterCoin has a total market cap of $977,022.00 and $955.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HunterCoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings.

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HunterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.